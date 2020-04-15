IRS Impact Payment Status Link is Now Active

Many Hudson Valley residents are waiting on a stimulus check. You can now view the status of your payment or see if you have any money coming your way at all.

Ever since it was announced that Americans could be receiving a stimulus check from the federal government to help aid them amid the effects of COVID-19 there have been a lot questions regarding the funds. The IRS finally launched a link to help those in need of information.

Will I get money?

How do I get the payment?

Was it already issued?

Do I have to do anything to get my payment?

If I din't file will I still get a stimulus check.

Answers to those questions and more can be found at IRS.gov's Economic Impact Payment Information Center.

As of April 15, you can check the status of your stimulus check here.

Listen to the WRRV Morning Grind weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 92.7/96.9 WRRV. Stream us live through the website, your Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WRRV mobile app.

Listen to the WRRV Morning Grind weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WRRV app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: