Hudson Valley Officials Will Work Together to Restart Life

Officials from the Mid-Hudson Valley are teaming up to work out a plan on how to restart the local economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island announced they are working together to create a joint plan on how and when to restart the economy.

Hours later it was announced officials in the Hudson Valley will do the same.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced Orange County officials are working with officials from Dutchess and Ulster counties to roll out a "uniformed message" when businesses start to reopen. He added no date has been set on when businesses will reopen in the local area.

"We are doing a lot of stuff for economic development, planning for the reopening of businesses. There's no date in mind right now," Neuhaus said in his daily COVID-19 update.

Neuhaus added doctors are saying the Hudson Valley should reach the peak of the virus soon, which will lead to economic development.