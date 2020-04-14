AT&T is Giving Doctors, Nurses 3 Months of Free Unlimited Wireless Service
The latest company to announce an act of good for healthcare workers is AT&T.
People are realizing now more than ever just how important healthcare workers are. AT&T is the latest to have that revelation. Variety reports that AT&T will be stepping up to help healthcare workers by giving them three free months of unlimited wireless service. The free service will be available on their FirstNet network, a plan for first responders and medical professionals.
As of Monday, April 13, 2020, healthcare workers can activate a new FirstNet Mobile - Responder line of service. If you are a new enrollee, AT&T is also giving a $200 activation credit to a FirstNet Ready smartphone. This is if you commit to a 30-month service agreement. If you are a doctor or nurse on a FirstNet plan already, you will automatically receive the three-month credit, according to Variety.
You can get all the information about getting three months of free unlimited wireless service with AT&T here.
