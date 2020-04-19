Well, if you need something different to read about in the news, then here you go. Fox 5 reports that a suspect lead police in Stamford, CT on a chase that lasted over 45 minutes Friday. The suspect in question? A pig.

Camera footage shows the police trying several methods to grab the pig to no avail. But the loose pig wasn't going down without a fight. After 45 minutes of trying to trap the four legged suspect, police used a garbage can to trap the animal.

It took over 45 minutes of chasing the pig to finally catch him and get him under control. Oh yes, we are all aware of the plethora of jokes this incident brings to mind.

The pig was eventually caught, as officials say the animal was brought to Stamford Animal Control while they try and locate its owners.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: