If You Love Creepy Movies & Scary Fun, Head to Kingston Tomorrow

It’s the season of the witch. That’s what they say. Halloween is less than 2 weeks away, and it’s actually the season of the witch and everything else creepy, crawly, gruesome and scary. There are a lot of ways to celebrate Halloween here in the Hudson Valley over the next several days, and I’ll let you in on a very cool event happening tomorrow night in Uptown Kingston.

World’s End Comics at 319 Wall Street in Kingston loves the Halloween season, and they’ll be celebrating tomorrow, Oct. 22 with a creepy movie double feature starting at 8PM. And the movies are two classics, Carnival of Souls and Night of the Living Dead. Carnival of Souls is a 1962 scary film that has it all. Mysterious car accident, fiendish characters, and of course a deserted carnival. And the ever popular Night of the Living Dead from 1968 has graveyards, corpses, abandoned houses… what could be better?

Maybe you’d like a beverage with those scary movies? Done! World’s End Comics will also be selling soda, hot chocolate, and adult beverages. Yes, adult beverages. Admission for this creepy double feature is only $10. Two movies for only $10? Sounds crazy, but it’s true. This is a fun and safe way to celebrate the Halloween season, so gather your friends and head to Kingston.

You may want to head to Kingston a little early and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants on the Rondout, in Midtown, or in Uptown Kingston. And if you get there early enough you’ll also be able to check out some of the cool stores and shops that Kingston has to offer. And foliage is at its peak in Ulster County right now, so why not make a whole day of it? See you at the movies.

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Things New Pot Users Should Know 5 Tips For New Pot Users

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley