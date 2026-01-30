The ‘Ticking Timebomb’ on Most Roofs in Hudson Valley Right Now

In just a few days, many Hudson Valley homeowners will be dealing with some serious damage to their homes, but there may still be time to prevent it.

There is a quiet little time bomb sitting on roofs from Poughkeepsie to Kingston to Middletown, and the situation is getting more dangerous by the hour. After Sunday’s huge storm dropped well over a foot of heavy snow across the region, the deep freeze that followed has been transforming that snow into thick sheets of ice. The result has been the perfect setup for one of winter’s nastiest surprises: ice dams.

Homeowners across Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster may be admiring the beautiful icicles dangling from their rooflines, but that ice hides a dangerous situation that is poised to trap water on your roof and send it into the attic and walls as temperatures climb above freezing next week.

What Is An Ice Dam?

An ice dam is a ridge of ice that forms at the edge of a roof when melting snow refreezes in the gutters. As heat escapes from inside the house, it warms the underside of the roof and melts the bottom layer of snow. That water trickles downward toward the gutters, meets the freezing air, and turns solid again. The more it builds, the more it blocks any new melt from escaping.

Instead of draining off the roof, that water backs up under the shingles and begins seeping into the home. Here in the Hudson Valley, that can mean stained ceilings, ruined insulation, waterlogged walls, and in some cases, major structural damage that will not show up until it is too late.

Why This Week Is So Dangerous

Right now, the snow on our roofs is locked in place as solid ice thanks to several nights of sub-zero wind chills. But once temperatures rise above freezing next week, the melting begins. The problem is that the gutters will still be frozen shut. That trapped meltwater has nowhere to go except inside.

Contractors across the region are already warning that next week could be one of the worst ice dam seasons we have seen in years.

How To Remove Ice Dams Safely

Unfortunately, you can't just climb a ladder with a hammer and start whacking at the ice to remove the dam. That can rip gutters right off the house or cause dangerous chunks to fall. But there are safer options.

Create Channels

Experts suggest using a roof rake to pull snow off the lower three to four feet of the roof. Clearing that area gives melting water a chance to escape before it hits the frozen gutter. In some instances, however, that only causes ice dams to form higher up on the roof.

Use Calcium Chloride

If the ice has already formed, homeowners can fill long socks or pantyhose with calcium chloride and lay them across the dam. The salt melts a narrow channel that allows water to drain through. Experts advise against using straight rock salt, which can damage shingles, metal and vegetation on the ground.

Call In The Pros

If the dam is large or water has already started leaking indoors, it is best to call a roofing or ice-dam specialist. Some local companies use steam machines that can quickly melt the ice without damaging the roof.

Preventing Future Ice Dams

The long-term fix usually involves better insulation and ventilation in the attic. Keeping the roof cold prevents that bottom layer of snow from melting in the first place. However, when we've received as much show that fell on Sunday, even the best insulated home can still get ice dams.

For now, Hudson Valley homeowners have a few days to act before the big thaw arrives. Taking care of those ice dams now could save you a very expensive surprise next week.

