The Strangest Ice Cream Flavors You’ll Find in the Hudson Valley

I've never agreed that happiness can't be bought. I can buy ice cream and then I'm instantly happy. Whether it's a hot fudge sundae, chocolate peanut butter ice cream in a cone, or an ice cream sandwich, count me in.

Hudson Valley residents rejoiced when local ice cream stands opened after a long winter. It also seemed as if the owners of these shops were just as excited to see everyone's smiling faces and excited to return to their favorite location.

Each ice cream stand has its own "vibe" to it and is known for something different. Thankfully, we have a large selection of local ice cream shops to visit in the Hudson Valley. Nothing screams summer like a warm summer night at an ice cream stand.

Over the past couple of years, I have watched some of my favorite ice cream shops add new and exciting flavors. I have also come across new businesses that bring their own flavor to town.

Hudson Valley businesses have also become more health-conscious about what they supply and give to their customers. There are more dairy-free, nut-free, and homemade options in our area.

Let's take a look at the strangest ice cream flavors that you'll find right under your nose (in the Hudson Valley that is).

Alley Way Ice Cream

135 Partition St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Known for being the "absolute best ice cream in New York State", Alley Way Ice Cream is known by the locals. Their menu style is fascinating with unique and delicious flavors. Have you ever had an ice cream named "Ube Heath Bar Crunch '' or even, "Vegan Cold Brew Ice Cream with Magic Donut Dust"? I must find out what the magic donut dust actually tastes like. This local ice cream shop has handmade options and something for everyone's sweet tooth.

The Vegan Stuff

504 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

Known for being "the most incredible vegan ice cream", The Vegan Stuff not only has residents drooling over their ice cream styles in person but also on social media. Not only do they have vegan ice cream but also cakes, pies and brownies as well.

They are fun flavors such as, "Peanut Butter and Jelly Time, '' and "Thai Iced Tea ''. Imagine even getting a scoop of each flavor? My taste buds would be in Heaven. This local, vegan ice cream shop brings a new meaning to a healthier dessert option while still indulging in our favorite meal of the day, dessert.

Bellvale Farms Creamery

1390 NY-17A, Warwick, NY 10990

Celebrating over 200 years, this local ice cream shop knows how to keep customers happy. Since the 1800s not only have they been serving ice cream but also smiles for generations. They're known for having the "finest homemade ice cream, waffle cones, cake, pies" and more.

Bellvale Farms Creamery has fun and exciting flavors to try such as "Calf Trax" and "Barn Boots". I wonder what either one of them tastes like, it seems as if I must find out for myself (those are my tastebuds talking).

Where is your favorite place to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley? Can you name any strange ice cream flavors that exist in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

