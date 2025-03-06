Amazing Ice Carousel Caught On Video in Upstate New York

An ice carousel recently on a lake in New York was caught on video.

A cool scene was captured on video of an ice carousel in New York. An ice carousel is a circular piece of ice made to spin like a carousel within a larger body of water, often a frozen lake. It is a man-made phenomenon, made by cutting the floating ice sheet, unlike the natural rotating ice circles.

Blue Mountain Lake is a scenic hamlet in the town of Indian Lake of Hamilton County, New York, United States, at the intersection of New York Routes 28, 28N and 30. Blue Mountain Lake also refers to the lake on the banks of which the hamlet is situated. Blue Mountain Lake is approximately 90 miles (140 km) north of Utica and about 90 miles (140 km) northwest of Albany. The place is named after the mountain peak, Blue Mountain.

The principal outdoor attractions include camping, boating and hiking, supported by the several guest lodges in the area - at least one of which features and actively promotes the absence of televisions, telephones and radios in their rooms. The Adirondack Museum is located just outside the hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake, within walking distance east on Route 30. The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts provides year-round theatre and music performances, art galleries, workshops and classes.

Ice Carousel on Blue Mountain Lake Captured On Video

DD Paving posted to social media this week that over the past weekend, Ken Hinkley and the Blue Mountain Volunteer Fire Department made an Ice Carousel with help from the community. See vide below.

A Facebook page called Life in the ADK (Life in the Adirondacks) also posted a video of the ice carousel on Blue Mountain Lake. Check out the video taken by Berneice Cummins below.

