I Solved Wordle in Two Guesses; You Can Too

By now you've probably heard about Wordle, the word game that has taken the Internet by storm.

Everyone from Poughkeepsie to Kingston, Middletown to Newburgh and everywhere in between is talking about Wordle. I learned about this insanely popular game when I started seeing cryptic Tweets containing curious colored blocks on my news feed. Suddenly, everyone I knew was posting Wordle results, so I had to check it out for myself.

After Googling "Wordle" I was taken to the game's website for a quick explanation of how it's played. Every day you need to guess a new five-letter word. Unlike a crossword puzzle, there's no clue. You just type in a word and the game will tell you if any of the letters are in the word and if they're located in the right position. Using those clues, you make another guess and another until you've solved the puzzle.

Currently, I have a 100% winning streak with an average solve rate of 3.5 guesses. From what I've been told, that's pretty good. However, as I keep playing I'm starting to figure out some tricks that will make solving the game easier, especially if you're a new Wordle player.

A group of my friends has created a private chat where we boast about our daily score or lament about how difficult today's puzzle was. We've also been sharing our strategies for winning, which apparently all comes down to that first guess.

If you've ever watched Wheel of Fortune, you know that there are certain letters that appear in more words than others. The letters that Vanna usually uncovers first are R, S, T, L, N and E. Because of this I began guessing the word "tears" first. Another friend revealed that his first word was "stare" and another said that his first guess was "rates." Obviously, we all had the same idea, using the exact same letters, just in different patterns.

Then, another friend showed us her strategy which is completely different. She uses the word "adieu." Because it contains four out of five vowels, you'll know exactly which ones you're working with immediately. It seems to be working out well for her, but I've stuck with one of the other combinations from above, and today it paid off with a two-word guess, which the game called "Magnificent!"

I won't go into the specifics of how I got today's word just in case anyone out there is still working on the puzzle, but after finding out that I had one letter right and using a process of elimination I was able to get a two-guess solve.

Hopefully using one of the words above will help out, or perhaps you have an even better strategy for conquering Wordle. Feel free to share how you tackle the daily word puzzle on our Facebook page or in the comments section below.

