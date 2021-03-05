Hyde Park’s Egg-cellent Easter Celebration

If you thought the global pandemic was going to keep us from celebrating Easter this year, you might want to think again. Coronavirus may have canceled Easter in 2020, but not 2021. There is a fun and safe Easter Party happening at Hackett Hill Park in Hyde Park on March 27 from 12PM - 4PM.

It’s Hyde Park’s Egg-cellent Easter Party! There will be a whole bunny trail for you to follow while you're at the party that includes story time and games with the Easter Bunny, the Easter Egg Hunt Trail with no baskets required. In order to keep everyone safe, eggs will be hidden along the Orange Trail for you to find. You just check off as many as you can find and bring your list to get a prize.

You will also be able to plant a sunflower seed at the Pavilion and take it home to grow at your house, play classic games like egg and spoon and egg roll relay races in the soccer field. And you can create an egg launcher at home and bring it to the party to see how far your egg can go. That's a lot of ways to celebrate Easter, all in one day and all in one place.

Masks will be required to attend this event, and you must adhere to safe social distance practices. It is free to attend, but registration is required. Due to limited numbers, please only reserve if you truly plan at attend the event. The rain date is Sunday, March 28. Egg-cellent, indeed!

