Hyde Park Officer Credited With Rescuing Baby Gosling In Distress

Town of Hyde Park Police took to social media this past Friday afternoon, posting on their official Facebook page about the rescue of a baby gosling, extending heartfelt thanks to Hyde Park Officer Rymer for going above and beyond the call of duty to rescue a baby gosling in distress. The young gosling had become entangled in fishing line. The fishing line was safely removed thanks to the quick thinking of Officer Rymer and a caring Hyde Park resident, giving the baby gosling a second chance at life.

The posting was met with with 1.8k reactions and over 130 comments of overwhelming positive thoughts from area residents praising Officer Rymer for his kindness and a job well done. Kudos to Officer Rymer, good looking out!

