Hyde Park Officer Credited With Rescuing Baby Gosling In Distress
Officer Rymer went "above and beyond the call of duty" to rescue the baby gosling.
Goslings are young geese, typically less than a year old. They hatch from eggs and are covered in soft down feathers, usually yellow or gray in color. Goslings stay close to their parents, who are highly protective, and they learn to forage and swim shortly after hatching. As they grow, their down is replaced by adult feathers, and they eventually become capable of flight.
Town of Hyde Park Police took to social media this past Friday afternoon, posting on their official Facebook page about the rescue of a baby gosling, extending heartfelt thanks to Hyde Park Officer Rymer for going above and beyond the call of duty to rescue a baby gosling in distress. The young gosling had become entangled in fishing line. The fishing line was safely removed thanks to the quick thinking of Officer Rymer and a caring Hyde Park resident, giving the baby gosling a second chance at life.
The Town of Hyde Park would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Officer Rymer, who went above and beyond the call of duty to rescue a baby gosling in distress.
The young gosling had become entangled in fishing line wrapped tightly around its neck, preventing it from moving or swimming properly. Thanks to Officer Rymer’s quick thinking—and with the help of a caring Hyde Park resident—the fishing line was safely removed, giving this little one a second chance at life.We are incredibly grateful for Officer Rymer’s compassion and dedication, and for the local resident who stepped up to help. Your teamwork is a wonderful example of the spirit of our community.
Thank you both for your service and kindness
