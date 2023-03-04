Hyde Park, New York Man Arrested After Allegedly Tattooing a Minor

A tattoo artist at a popular tattoo shop in Dutchess County has been charged after allegedly tattooing a minor under the age of 18.

New York State Police are reporting that they have arrested a 46-year-old Hyde Park man after they received a complaint from a parent that he tattooed a child under 18. The alleged incident was reported to authorities on Saturday, February 11th after the parent discovered that the child had received a tattoo according to the Daily Freeman.

Tattoo Investigation

After receiving the call police launched an investigation and discovered that Hans J. Smith from Hyde Park, tattooed the child. Police didn't say how old the minor is or what type of tattoo the minor received but did say that the tattoo was reportedly given to the unidentified minor at InkSmith Tattoo at 848 Violet Ave.

It's unclear if Smith owns the tattoo shop or if he's an employee according to police. Smith was arrested at around 9 p.m. on Friday, February 24th in the Town of Rhinebeck and was charged with the misdemeanor of tattooing a minor under the age of 18. Smith was ticketed and released, he is due back in Hyde Park Town Court at a later date.

How Old do You have to be to get a Tattoo in New York?

In New York, tattooing and body piercing are regulated by the New York State Department of Health, and any child under the age of 18 cannot be tattooed under any circumstances, including with parental consent according to the New York City website. Body piercing of children (not including a child's ears) does require signed parental consent. All tattoo shops are required to have a permit or license to give tattoos and are required to have anyone receiving a tattoo to show age-appropriate identification before being tattooed.

