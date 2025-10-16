Sheriff’s Office Investigates Stolen Motorcycles In Hyde Park

Two motorcycles were stolen by unknown suspects according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is a law enforcement agency was established back in 1717, responsible for public safety in the county, which includes a population of approximately 300,000 residents. It is led by Sheriff Kirk Imperati and operates a wide range of services, including road patrol, investigations, the county jail through the Correction Division, a specialized Domestic Violence Unit, and a Civil Division for serving legal papers. The office is committed to protecting lives and property, enforcing the law, and working in partnership with the community.

Hyde Park in New York's Dutchess borders the Hudson River north of Poughkeepsie. Within the town are the hamlets of Hyde Park, East Park, Staatsburg, and Haviland. Hyde Park is known as the hometown of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States.

Hyde Park is home to the main campus of the Culinary Institute of America, a four-year college for culinary and baking and pastry arts, and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, the first presidential library in the United States.

Hyde Park's population was 21,021 at the 2020 United States census

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone who may have information and/or video related to an investigation involving the theft of two motorcycles in Hyde Park to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820 or the DCSO TIP LINE at 845-605-CLUE(2583).

According to a press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is investigating an incident involving the theft of two motorcycles.



The incident occurred in the Town of Hyde Park sometime between 10/10/25 9:00 PM and 10/11/25 9:00 AM. The following motorcycles were stolen by unknown suspects): 2015

BLACK HONDA GROM and a 2021 WHITE SUZUKI DR-Z.

