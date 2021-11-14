Hyde Park Brings Back Driving Holiday Light Tour

It's beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season and one Dutchess County town is getting everyone in on the fun.

We can all attest that the last almost 2 years have been tough, so when it comes to spreading Christmas cheer and holiday fun there are no shortcuts.

During our first pandemic holiday season in 2020, Hyde Park Parks and Recreation created the Merry & Bright Holiday Driving Tour. They encouraged Hyde Park residents to deck the halls and go all out with holiday decorations. Each home was then added to a map for those who were looking for a little holiday cheer.

There's no better way to find the holiday spirit than packing up the car and driving around town looking at Christmas lights.

Merry & Bright is back again for 2021. Hyde Park Parks and Recreation has released the registration form for residents who would like to participate and wrote:

"Merry & Bright is a holiday event taking place December 5-19, 2021. We ask all participants to have their holiday displays ready for Drive-By Viewings by Sunday, December 5th at 5pm and have displays lit every evening through December 19th until 9Pm. Spectators have the option of voting and submitting their ballot for their favorite residential and Commercial Display."

We've been seeing signs of the holidays slowly creeping into the Hudson Valley. Decorations and Christmas music are seen and heard. So why not jump on board and start decorating a little earlier this year?

If you live in the Hyde Park area and would like to participate in Merry & Bright, you can find the registration form online on Facebook and their website.

