Hyde Park 8-Year-Old Passing Smiles to Her Community

Bringing a smile to her community is the mission of one Hyde Park 8-year-old.

In the past, you may have seen us share stories about Tabitha's Project Smiles. Hyde Park native Tabitha Canning has been bringing joy to local agencies around the Dutchess County and mid-Hudson region since she was a toddler.

Tabitha is known to bring sweet treats, like cupcakes, to police stations and fire departments around the area, which in turn brings a smile to everyone's face. Who doesn't love a cupcake?

It looks like Tabitha is adding a new project to her resume. On Tabitha's Project Smile Facebook page she announced that she is introducing a new initiative called Tabitha's Project Smile: Pass The Ball. Tabitha writes:

The idea is to bring basketballs to a police station so the officers can hand them out as they would like. I decided to bring the balls to the community policing in Poughkeepsie. I bought 7 of the 12 balls and some friends donated the other 5 balls. Thank you to the community policing for letting me give the balls to them for the kids in Poughkeepsie.

She shoots, she scores! If you'd like to follow Tabitha's Pass the Ball Journey and to stay updated with Tabitha's upcoming ideas and ways you can help her reach her goals check out Tabitha's Project Smile Facebook page.

Tabitha's Pass the Ball initiative isn't the only thing she's working on. The 8-year-old was on the move this week speaking with Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison about her "big ideas." Of course, since it's Thanksgiving, Tabitha had to drop off some treats too. According to her Facebook page, Tabitha also dropped off hand-knitted hats for police officers to hand out to children in the community.

