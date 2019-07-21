HV Woman Chases Man With Chainsaw During Domestic Dispute: Police

An Ulster County woman chased a man with a knife and a chainsaw during Domestic Dispute, according to police.

The Saugerties Police reports the arrest of 56-year-old woman of MaryAnn Avenue, Town of Saugerties, on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth-degree, Criminal Mischief in the fourth-degree, and the Violation of Harassment in the second-degree.

The 56 year old was arrested incidental to an investigation conducted by police after responding to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at the residence.

Officers established that the woman had engaged in a violent domestic dispute in which she grabbed a kitchen knife and chased the victim around the house. During their investigation Officers further determined that a serious history of violent incidents have taken place between the 56-year-old woman and the victim.

The victim provided police with a video of a recent domestic dispute in which the woman allegedly armed herself with a running chainsaw, and then chased the victim about the house in an attempt to cut him.

The 56 year old woman was taken into custody at the scene and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. She was then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO