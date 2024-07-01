Legendary Hudson Valley Wedding Venue to be Sold After 60 Years

The site of thousands of Hudson Valley, New York weddings, events and celebrations is on the market after six decades.

Many beloved businesses in the Hudson Valley have become a part of our lives. Whether it's the department store where you did the annual back-to-school shopping, the restaurant that marked all of your family's special occasions or the small neighborhood market where everyone who walked in was greeted with a smile, these Hudson Valley institutions have become an integral part of the community.

When one of these long-time businesses decides to leave, it's almost as if we've lost a family member. Fewer and fewer Hudson Valley small business owners from decades ago remain, with more and more deciding to sell or close shop each year.

Another Legendary Wedding Venue Up For Sale

Back in 2021, Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor announced that it was up for sale. The site of countless weddings and special events was sold off and later converted into a movie production studio. Now, another wedding venue that was opened 20 years before Anthony's is also up for sale.

The Fassnacht Family has listed their 13,000-square-foot wedding venue in Orange County. For 60 years, Colden Manor at Spruce Lodge has been hosting weddings, showers, anniversaries, retirement parties, birthdays, corporate events and other milestone occasions.

Located on Route 17K in Montgomery, the catering facility sits on almost seven acres and includes eight residential rental units.

According to a listing by Curasi Realty, Colden Manor at Spruce Lodge is being offered for $3 million. The business is being marketed to someone who wants to continue operating the catering hall as it is or transform the property into a restaurant, bar or some other type of retail business.

