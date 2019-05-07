HV Man Shot Multiple Times in Broad Daylight, Police Say

The 22-year old victim was in surgery after suffering multiple gun shot wounds Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, at approximately 10:44 a.m. the City of Poughkeepsie 911 recieved reports of a man shot in the area of building 4 at 120 Hudson Avenue.

Responding officers found a 22-year old Poughkeepsie resident shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

The shooter is described as a black male wearing red sweat pants with a white stripe who fled in a black car. This shooting was witnessed by several people.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department's confidential Tip Line at (845) 451-7577.

