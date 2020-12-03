HV Cable Customers Getting Money Back For Lack of Sports Coverage

Hudson Valley residents can expect to see a credit on their TV bills thanks to a lack of sports programming over the past few months.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of live sports programming has been drastically reduced. Cable customers who have continued to pay their bills have been frustrated that service providers have been taking their money despite offering the programming they were promised.

On Wednesday, Verizon announced that they have worked out a deal on behalf of their customers to return some of that money. Verizon says that Regional Sports Networks has agreed to provide refunds for customers that were impacted by the reduction of live sports programming.

Next month, Hudson Valley Fios customers will see a credit on their bill labeled "RSN Credit." And this may just be the beginning. Verizon predicts that more rebates will be handed out in 2021.

Customers who have TV packages that include one or more Regional Sports Network channels during the period when live sports programming was impacted by the pandemic will see the first rebate on their December bill. The amount of the rebate will depend on which region you live in and the amount received back from the sports programming provider.

Other cable providers have also cut deals with the sports provider, but details of just how much of that money will get back to customers has not been announced. According to seekingalpha.com, Verizon and AT&T both committed to making sure customers get all the rebate money, while Charter will credit "up to $218M back" to customers.