Going Hunting in the Hudson Valley This Year? Licenses on Sale Now

Big news for Hudson Valley hunters and trappers!

As fall approaches, many Hudson Valley hunters and trappers are preparing themselves for hunting and trapping seasons. If you plan to hunt to trap anywhere in New York this year, remember you do need a license to legally hunt and trap in our great state.

2022-2023 Hunting & Trapping Licenses

Licenses are officially on sale as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has officially announced that hunting and trapping licenses, as well as deer management permits, for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. There are a bunch of ways to grab a license this year.

How to Get a Hunting License in New York

As a kid growing up in Windham one thing we looked forward to every year was going to the town of Windham offices to buy our hunting licenses every year and today you can still buy your yearly licenses at most local town municipality offices or by visiting an in-person issuing agent. Hunters and trappers can also purchase them in person at most Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores. The easiest way to purchase your New York permits and licenses is probably online and you can do that here, or you can buy them by calling (866) 933-2257. The application deadline is Oct. 1 according to News 10.

How Many People Hunt in New York?

A lot...."Half-a-million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year and DEC is excited to increase hunting opportunities again this season for long-time hunters and new participants to the sport." according to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. That many hunters in the woods, unfortunately, cause safety issues each year and Seggos and the DEC are well aware, "as always, safety is a top priority and I remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety before heading afield"

1st Time Hunters

Anyone planning on hunting for the first time this season is required to pass one or more courses in order to apply for a license. The course will depend on what license they are applying for, with some courses available online and some need to be completed in person. All in-person courses are normally free with the online hunter education course and exam costing $19.95. Get more information online here.

