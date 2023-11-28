New York State DEC Rescues Hunter Who Fell And Hit His Head

Many hunters have taken to the wilderness across New York state, as another season has begun. However, maneuvering the rough terrain can be a bit of a challenge and sometimes accidents can happen.

Recently, forest rangers came to the aid of a hunter who fell in the town of Hardenburgh.

Statistics

According to 2022 numbers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, forest rangers conducted 359 search and rescue missions, extinguished 162 wildfires covering more than 1,300 acres, participated in 53 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate nearly 900 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in hundreds of tickets and arrests.

Forest Rangers Rescue Hunter From Delaware County Who Fell

The New York State DEC says that Forest Rangers overheard radio traffic regarding an injured hunter in Hardenburgh the afternoon of November 18. The DEC says that a 67-year-old from Margaretville, NY fell and had injured his head, ribs, and leg.

Several nearby fire departments helped the rangers attend to the the patient, and began an a carryout that went on for half a mile. A LifeNet helicopter flew then the hunter to the hospital where he recovered.

Is Hardenburgh the Hudson Valley/Catskills Smallest Town?

According to the data posted at NY Upstate, The United States Census 2017 population estimates reveal that the town of Hardenburgh has the smallest population in the Hudson Valley and Catskill area.

Google's latest population estimate from 2018 lists the number of residents at 229.

History

According to Wikipedia, Hardenburgh is located in the northwestern part of Ulster County, and was named after landowner Johannes Hardenburgh. It was established in 1859 from the Towns of Denning and Shandaken. The Beaver Kill stream is located near the south part of town.

Wikipedia says that you'll find historical sites such as the Balsam Lake Mountain Fire Observation Station, Coykendall Lodge, and Grant Mills Covered Bridge in Hardenburgh.

One of the reasons for such a small population is it's remote location. Because it's deep in the Catskill region, the only direct route from Hardenburgh to the rest of the county are hiking trails. Any vehicular traffic must go through either Sullivan or Delaware Counties.