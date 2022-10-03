Halloween Ball Returns to America’s Oldest Winery in New York

Imagine getting to celebrate Halloween at a 183-year-old wine cellar. Spooky and tasty is one way to describe the Brotherhood Winery's Halloween Ball.

You and your friends could be celebrating All Hallows' Eve in costumes at America's oldest Winery. There will dancing, wine of course and there may be "enough strong energy to raise the dead".

Halloween Ball Returns to Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY

The Halloween Ball is back at the Oldest winery in America. Brotherhood Winery at 100 Brotherhood Plaza Drive in Washingtonville. On the Saturday of Halloween October 29, 2022, at 7 PM this exciting event returns to the Hudson Valley.

Secret Judges will be on-site to reward partygoers with prizes for things like being the most creative or even having the most interesting outfits. The return of this year's party promises lots of fun and excitement. Tickets will include a full buffet dinner and an open wine-tasting bar. Tickets are limited so don't wait to get yours. You do need to be 21 or older with a valid id.

I am personally a fan of the Brotherhood Winery's Pinot Noir. All of their wines are refreshing but their Pinot is great paired with all types of food choices.

Most of the Brotherhood wines can be found at your area wine store. I suggest that you take a trip to the winery to enjoy a tasting and if you really want to have a unique experience then plan to attend their Halloween Ball.

