Humpback Whales Recorded Singing Off the Coast of New York

Singing whales! Finally, a bit of uplifting news after a year full of so many bleak stories. Humpback whale sightings have been increasing in recent years in the waters off the coast of New York, but until now there had never been an account of the underwater "songs" these giant mammals are capable of. This is a pretty amazing discovery, and it was recorded only around 70 miles off the coast of Long Island. The audio was released Monday, according to ABC NY.

ABC says that scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society recorded the sounds of the singing humpbacks coming from near the seafloor south of the Long Island coast. Not only is it a sound to behold, but by locating the humpbacks, it will actually help scientists with conservation efforts to protect the once endangered species.

The more we know about how and when whales use these areas, the more we can make informed decisions on how to better protect them in some of the busiest commercial waters on the planet.

It has been theorized that the pattern of sounds, some have described as haunting and otherworldly, are a way for male humpbacks to communicate to any female humpbacks who may be in the vicinity, though it is still a mystery.

Humpbacks are know to migrate in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, but it isn't every day you see (or hear) them so close to shore. But they come can pay a visit sometimes. In December, a humpback whale was sighted in the Hudson River, according to NBC. That marked the first time in four years one had been seen in the Hudson, according to scientists. Experts say whales can and will swim up the Hudson if they're following their meal, which is usually fish, plankton, or krill. After all, the average weight of an adult humpback is over 66.000 pounds, so they've got quite the huge appetite to take care of. How much? Try about 4,400-5,500 pounds of food per day.