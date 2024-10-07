Dead Whale Washes Ashore On Coast of New York

Many species of whales are on the move this time of year, as they begin to leave the areas near the Arctic while the ice starts to build. Unfortunately, some don't always make it. Some coastal areas with heavy boat and shipping traffic can create a hazard for these giant mammals.

But another growing danger for whales, especially near areas like the coast of New York, is stranding. Officials in New York reported a deceased whale late last week that washed ashore, according to PIX11.

Dead Whale Washes Ashore Coast of New York

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society posted on their Facebook page that a dead whale washed ashore at Fort Tilden in Queens Saturday morning. The whale had first been reported floating in Raritan Bay Thursday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The New York Post says this was one of two dead whales in recent days, as another one washed ashore in New Jersey Friday.

The AMCS says that the the 23-foot female Minke whale "had signs of infectious disease", which they say is similar to findings in previous Minke whale strandings in the New York Bight. Other sources say the deceased whale was 16 to 18 feet in length.

Minke whales are one of the most common of the baleen whales, and are found in most waters around the world. According to NOAA, their population status is considered stable throughout almost their entire range. However, a NOAA spokesperson told The New York Post that they've been examining a number of “unusual mortality events” involving minke whales going back in 2017, off the Atlantic coast.

NOAA says that minkes are one of the smaller whales of their kind, though they can still reach lengths of 35 feet and weigh up to 20,000 pounds.