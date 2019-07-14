Sunday afternoon remained sunny and dry but that will change as we enter this week. Higher humidity and a threat of thunderstorms will be returning to the area, according to forecasters

Monday will be the nicest day with highs in the lower 80s under sunny skies.

Things will start to heat up by Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Lows Tuesday night will only go down to about 70.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the upper 80s with a chance for thunderstorms each day. Friday will be downright hot with highs in the 90s.

Have great week and be careful if you're working outdoors in the heat.

