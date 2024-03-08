How Much Can They Pay These People!?

We see it often, people with signs promoting businesses, sometimes in the pouring rain.

I always wondered about workers getting paid to stand out front of a business, holding up giant signs that promote the business. You see it all the time whether it be a furniture store holding a grand opening celebration, or any type of business holding a liquidation sale, like Rite Aid in Red Oaks Mill for example, which is closing its doors.

For those wondering about the people holding the giant signs out in front of a business, we did some research and are told that the proper name for this type of job is human directionals. This is how they are properly referred to within the outdoor advertising industry. They are called this way because the majority of their signs have or are shaped like arrows in hopes of directing your attention to a particular place.

A man stands outside in the rain of the Rite Aid off Vassar Road in Red Oaks Mill promoting the closing business. Photo credit: The Rutigliano archives

One can't help but think, why not just put signs out there? Especially when its raining and s**tty out. What benefit is a person holding it really doing? LOL This thought came to mind recently when people were spotted in the rain out front of the Rite Aid that's closing off Vassar Rd in the Poughkeepsie area of Red Oaks Mill. Is it really worth it?

How Much Do Human Directionals Get Paid Per Hour?

Well, if you don't mind standing outside in all the elements, holding these giant signs, it can by kinda lucrative for you. A Google search says $23.32 is the 25th percentile. The search also turned up a link to ZipRecruiter advertising $23-$32 an hour Human Directional Jobs (Now Hiring) for March. 😳