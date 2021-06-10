Hulu to Begin Filming in the Hudson Valley This Summer

Hollywood on the Hudson becomes more real every day.

Another major company is set to begin filming in the Hudson Valley. Hulu, a major streaming platform, creates its own original TV series and movies. While it's not clear what exactly is going on, we do know that Hulu is looking for carnivals or fairs to film with. They are looking for these carnivals around this month, June, or July.

The post on Hudson Valley Film Commission's Facebook reads:

Are there any fairs or carnivals going on this month or early July. Need for a Hulu production.

If you know of one, please post here or email us at locations@hudsonvalleyfilmcommission.org

The region isn't the only thing benefitting from the recent surge in filming here. Multiple shows have cast local residents to play extras. In May 2021, it was announced Mindy Kaling was filming a new show for HBO around Vassar College. They put out a casting call for locals to play college student extras. In March 2021, HBO announced they were filming a series starring Woody Harrelson in the Hudson Valley. The show will be called "The Whitehouse Plumbers" and will be about the Watergate scandal. HBO cast Hudson Valley locals for that show.

The Hudson Valley has also become the launchpad for Emmy and Oscar-winning shows and films. Netflix just filmed their newest thriller "Things Seen & Heard" throughout the region. Award-winning shows like I Know This Much Is True was filmed throughout the region. Emmy nominated shows like The Undoing were filmed in the Hudson Valley and you can easily spot where in the region they are during the finale. Of course, one of the biggest movies filmed here was A Quiet Place. The Hudson Valley also hosted shows like Billions. Apple TV+ also shut down some Hudson Valley roads for filming earlier this year. Plus, Denzel Washington is even filming a movie in the Hudson Valley!

Hudson Valley Dominates 2021 Oscar Nominations

MOVIES & TV SHOWS: Filmed at Stewart International Airport