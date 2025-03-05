Hulk Hogan Given Official Designation From Dutchess County Leader

County Executive Sue Serino was all smiles on Tuesday when she bestowed one of the county's biggest honors on a professional wrestler.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was the biggest wrestling superstar of the 1980s. Today "The Hulkster" is known more for his activities outside the ring. The wrestler has become a fixture on Fox News and has been very vocal in his support for Donald Trump. Recently, Bollea has been spending most of his time as the face of "Real American Beer," a brand that he says stands for "all-American values".

During an interview on Fox News to promote his beer, the wrestler explained that he wanted to bring America back together by brewing a product for everyone who shares the same values. He gave specific examples of those values including sending illegal immigrants out of the country and bringing prayer back to schools.

Hulk Hogan Comes to Dutchess County

On Tuesday evening, Bollea kicked off a whirlwind tour of the Hudson Valley at Shoprite in Poughkeepsie to promote Real American Beer's launch into New York. Hundreds of fans lined up for a chance to meet the wrestler and get his autograph.

One of those fans was Dutchess County Executive, Sue Serino. The Republican leader presented Bollea with an official proclamation, declaring March 4 "Hulk Hogan Day" in Dutchess County.

Serino took to Facebook to post photos of herself with Bollea and famed wrestling manager Jimmy Hart, who's known as the "Mouth of the South". The County Executive recalled "the Hulkster's" WWF appearances at the former Mid Hudson Civic Center and touted his charity work while noting his "24-inch pythons".

Bollea continues his tour of the Hudson Valley on Wednesday with events at Beer World in Middletown, Billy Joe's in Newburgh and Shop Rite locations in Montgomery and Carmel.

