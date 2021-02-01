If you're planning on having a small get-together this weekend then the Centers for Disease Control have a few tips on what do and what not to do. Keep it small. Bring your own food, And no cheering. Wait, what? That's not going to go over too well for anyone who has a lot invested in this game. Of course, it's not every year we had a football season that was mainly played in front of empty stadiums due to a major pandemic.

The NY Post says that the CDC has issued their guidelines for Sunday's game, and they're urging either virtual parties or something that is spaced out and outdoors. That might be a bit of problem for Hudson Valley football fans with freezing temperatures and about 2 feet of snow on the ground. But the CDC goes further for those meeting people from outside their household. The experts are suggesting that Super Bowl party goers avoid “shouting, cheering loudly, or singing”.

So, they want everyone to sit on their hands and remain completely silent? Their advice? The CDC says to "clap, stomp your feet, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead”. This way, the CDC says you can avoid spreading germs around the the house, and keep everyone as safe, and utterly bored, as possible. Have fun with those noisemakers.

If some of this sounds a bit familiar, the Centers for Disease Control offered similar advice for holiday get-togethers last year The CDC told everyone that if you were attending a gathering at someone else's house, stay outdoors if you can, limit attendees, and also "encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors". That basically meant no no singing, loud music, or alcohol. Humbug.

While we understand the CDC wants to keep people safe, are they taking some of this advice just a little too far? Share your thoughts.