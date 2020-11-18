Are These New CDC Holiday Guidelines Completely Ridiculous?

It's one thing to stay safe this holiday season as a virus resurges. But then there's these rather odd recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. Does it make sense? As health officials are urging Americans to keep holiday gatherings to a minimum, the experts have gone further now with their tips for avoiding Coronavirus. No singing. No loud music. No alcohol. Wait, for real? Have they suddenly become your parents?

The CDC says that if you must attend a gathering at someone else's house, stay outdoors if you can, limit attendees, and also "encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors". Well, that sounds like no fun. And about what the music? Looks like the CDC is advising to keep the music volume down so no one has to shout over it to be heard. Look at it this way, some Christmas and holiday songs kind of suck, so you might be spared. Okay, we get it. Shut up. Does that mean we have to put our masks back on in between bites at the table?

And the no booze policy? The CDC says in their latest recommendations:

Using alcohol or drugs that may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

Tell us something we didn't already know. Guess you may avoid those dumb holiday political arguments, or sparing with that relative you never liked? Still, though. This sounds like the lamest holiday season ever. The CDC even goes on to say you should avoid all physical contact, such as hugging or greeting, and keep your masks on. Then, you can all sit around the living room in silence with all your masks on, music low, and then look at each other from the distance like a bunch of weirdos. And there's no alcohol to save you, it appears.

Happy holidays. Oh well, least the police won't bust up your get together.