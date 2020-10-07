And you thought Cuomo was tough when it came to COVID crackdowns? Try dining out in this state. The Governor's office in this particular state sent out a tweet over the weekend that has quite a few people confused and even upset. And we thought touching your face a lot was bad?

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom sent out this tweet this past weekend:

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy.

California's official COVID-19 guidance says that masks are to be worn by anyone leaving their homes. There are some exceptions- and one exception is that you're allowed to remove your mask after you've been seated at your table when dining out. However, the above tweet has some scratching their heads. Are they really expecting you to put it back on every time you take a bite, sip, or gulp?

One Twitter user even brought up the W.H.O.'s health advice concerning people not touching their masks as much as possible, to avoid the spread of additional germs. CBS says California has no part about putting masks back on in between bites in their published guidance for dining out in restaurants. Did someone in the Governor's office get their facts twisted?

Masks mandates vary state by state when it comes to dining out. New York has allowed limited capacity indoor and outdoor dining, and requires masks if you're not seated at your table eating or drinking. And then there's all the mandates on what food has to be served, live music, and even pool. We don't want to get into that right now though.

The topic of public mask wearing is certainly a hot one. Sadly, an 80 year-old western New York man recently lost his life after another man allegedly shoved him to the ground, causing him to hit his head and slip into unconsciousness. Officials say the dispute may have started because the victim told the other man to wear a mask while at a bar.