Huge Music Festival Coming to Ulster County in August

It has earned the unofficial title of “New York’s Biggest Small Music Festival”, but it’s getting bigger every year. I’m talking about Mazzstock, 3 days of music, art and more. And it’s right here in the Hudson Valley. Since it began back in 2008, Mazzstock has become one of the most popular area music festivals. There has been one every year with the exception of 2020 when the whole country was basically closed due to the pandemic.

This year’s Mazzstock will happen at Mazzstock Field, 35 Hampton Road in Marlboro Aug. 18-21. Which is actually 4 days, not 3, but Thursday Aug. 18 is a pre-party, which will also include music. So, this 3 day festival offers 4 nights of music and it’s going to be incredible. Here’s what you get at Mazzstock… 2 stages of non-overlapping music, camping and RV camping, plenty of food and craft vendors, yoga, fire spinning and flow arts, live painting, a silent disco and at least 30 bands. Now that’s what I call a festival.

The band lineup has not been announced yet, but will be in the next couple of weeks, Which gives you a chance to get a great price on “blind faith” tickets, including discounted 4 packs. There is one band that we know will be there, and that is Alpha Male Gorillas, a band that plays Mazzstock every year. And this year they’ll be celebrating the release of their new album The Grizzler.

The bands will be announced for Mazzstock in the coming days, but you can get your discounted “blind faith” tickets right here at the Mazzstock website. While you’re on the website, you can check out past Mazzstock lineups and find out more information about Mazzstock 2022. It’s going to be a blast!

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Things New Pot Users Should Know 5 Tips For New Pot Users