Huge Honey Festival & Country Fair Coming to Orange County

Did you know that honey is the only food that doesn’t go bad? I’ve always heard that, and if you google it, it seems that it is indeed a true fact. It may crystallize, but it’s still okay to eat. As long as it’s stored correctly and not contaminated. Not only doesn’t it spoil, it also tastes delicious and it is supposed to be good for you. I'm sure you've heard that local honey can relieve your allergies. I know people that swear by it. No wonder honey is all the rage. And it deserves to be celebrated.

There will be plenty of honey appreciation and celebration going on in Monroe next month. Sweet Bee’s Honey Festival and Country Fair will be at Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe on Sunday, June 12 from 10AM - 5PM. And this is a big festival. Of course there will be lots of cool and unique honey products, but that’s not all that's happening that day.

Sweet Bee’s is also a huge country fair with lots of gourmet foods, wines and spirits, a beer garden featuring local craft beers, kids activities, handmade craft vendors, live bluegrass music by Breakneck Annie, a country DJ, country line dancing and more. Plus you can enjoy all the exhibits of Museum Village, a living history museum, including candle making and the blacksmith shop.

Sweet Bee’s Honey Festival and Country Fair is something the whole family can enjoy, with a little something for everyone. If you’re looking for more information or you want to get tickets, visit the Sweet Bee’s website.

