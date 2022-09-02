Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans

If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more than they actually get. But, there are a lot of organizations here in the Hudson Valley that recognize and support our vets.

One of those organizations is the Mental Health America of Dutchess County Vet2Vet program. Vet2Vet offers emotional support, educational information, advocacy, referrals, and much more to our local veterans. Which is why when there is a cool event to support Vet2Vet, I always try to make sure I get the word out. And there is an awesome event coming up.

It’s the First Annual Vet2Vet Car and Bike Show Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct.1 from 12PM - 5PM at Victor C. Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie. Hot rods, imports and customs welcome. There will be bbq, music with a DJ, raffles and prizes, and activities for every member of your family. Admission is free and car and bike registration is only $10. To pre-register, call (845) 709-7786.

Everybody loves a car show, and one that benefits our local veterans is even better. Plus, October is a beautiful time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and Waryas Park sits right on the Hudson River. You may even want to plan a walk on the Walkway Over the Hudson. Sounds like a perfect day. To find out more about the Vet2Vet program, check out the MHA website.

