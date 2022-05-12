Huge 4 Day Spring Festival Coming to Poughkeepsie

It’s one of the biggest and most fun events in Poughkeepsie, and it’s back for 2022. I’m talking about the Holy Trinity Spring Festival, and this year is going to be better than ever. Four fun days of rides, food, live entertainment, and more.

This year’s Holy Trinity Spring Festival will be Thursday, June 2 from 6PM - 9PM, Friday, June 3 from 6PM - 10PM, Saturday, June 4 from 2PM - 10PM, and Sunday, June 5 from 1PM - 7PM. You’ll get to enjoy carnival rides, and you can get daily wristbands for only $30 that will allowing unlimited rides, delicious foods, an adult beverage area, gift raffles, 50/50 sales, daily live entertainment, and admission and parking is totally free.

This year’s festival also has a great lineup of live entertainment. On Thursday from 6PM - 9PM, DJ Jimmy Lutz will entertain you with his extensive library of songs from oldies to the newest releases. Friday evening from 6PM - 8PM, enjoy the music of the Swing Shift Orchestra, playing swing dance tunes from the 1920’s and beyond. Saturday afternoon from 2PM - 4PM Alex Gray’s Jazz Quartet will play jazz standards with a little new stuff thrown in, and on Saturday evening from 6PM - 8PM Susie and the Blind Band will be playing classic rock. Festival entertainment wraps up on Sunday afternoon from 2PM - 4PM with the Bottom’s Up Dixieland Band playing Dixie tunes.

The Holy Trinity Spring Festival is held at 775 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. If you’re looking for a fun community event that the whole family can enjoy, this is it. See you there!

