Is Hudson Valley’s Route 9 the Same One in Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’?

Who would have thought that Route 9 was famous beyond the Hudson Valley?

It's always fun to see the Hudson Valley referenced in movies. I've rarely heard it mentioned in hit songs.

I've probably heard the song "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen about 100 times. Even though I've lived in the Hudson Valley for a few years I never would have put two and two together. The Route 9 mentioned in the song is the same as the one in the Hudson Valley, albeit in a different state.

The verse goes like this:

"Sprung from cages on Highway 9

Chrome wheeled, fuel-injected, and steppin' out over the line

Oh, baby this town rips the bones from your back"

The section of Highway 9 Bruce Springsteen sang about is in Freehold, N.J., but it turns out that's the very same road we Hudson Valley residents travel on every day. Yup, that's right: the Route 9 in New Jersey is considered a part of the same Route 9 as the one that snakes up New York state. In fact, it's the same Route 9 that goes through Delaware.

Now you know.

