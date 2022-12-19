Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off

After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home.

The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.

Ledgerock Mansion is situated on 10 private acres overlooking the Hudson River. The 15,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Huge glass windows with views of the river and the Catskills, 18 to 28-foot ceilings and some unique architectural elements that make this home one of the most expensive in the Hudson Valley.

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

But it's the added luxuries that really set Ledgerock Mansion apart. The home features an 18-car garage with its own carwash, an outdoor kitchen with a dumbwaiter, a billiard room, a saltwater pool, an indoor pool and sauna, a helipad and a separate guest house and staff apartment that's larger than most people's actual homes.

In June we reported that Ledgerock Mansion was having trouble finding a buyer, which took the listing agents by surprise. The home is very unique in the fact that it is built directly on the banks of the Hudson River, requiring the help of the Army Corps of Engineers. Since its construction, updates to building ordinances have made it impossible to ever build another home this close to the river again, making it a truly one-of-a-kind property.

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions will hold the auction from January 18 to January 24 at casothebys.com. Private showings are being scheduled for those who are interested, but you can take a peek inside right now by scrolling down and checking out this incredible mansion.

The Most Expensive House for Sale in Dutchess County History At $45,000,000, Ledgerock is the most expensive residential property for sale in Dutchess county. Ever.