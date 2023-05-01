Hudson Valley’s Most Colorful Tulip Display Blooms; Where Is It?

The Hudson Valley is full of hidden surprises and one of them is in full bloom this week.

When springtime begins throughout our region you need to really pay attention, lest risk missing out on some spectacular sights. Flowering trees and shrubs that have sat dormant suddenly burst into color seemingly overnight, only to become inconspicuous once again the next day. Flowers that sit dormant for months suddenly burst through the soil putting on a dazzling display for anyone who is lucky enough to catch it.

One of these magnificent showcases of nature is currently in full bloom and free of charge to anyone who wants to stop by and soak it in. This week the tulips have exploded with color at a little-known oasis in Orange County.

The Orange County Arboretum is one of the best-kept secrets in the Hudson Valley. This oasis located in the Thomas Bull Memorial Park is home to several gardens that always have something in bloom. Last month the arboretum made our list of the best places to catch cherry blossoms in bloom, but this month it's all about the tulips.

Photos posted on the Orange County Government's Facebook page confirm that the tulips have officially blossomed into a tapestry of yellows, purples, pinks and reds. However, with the abundance of rain that's been falling recently, it's unclear just how long they'll be standing at attention.

Those who want to get a good look at this year's tulip display can visit the arboretum which is open rain or shine every day from dawn to dusk. Admission is absolutely free and you can conveniently drive right in at the entrance on Grove Street in Montgomery. There is a motion-activated gate that will open after waiting a moment in your car, or you can use the latched pedestrian gate.

More details about visiting the Orange County Arboretum are available online.

