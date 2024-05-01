Hudson Valley College Students Now Launch Pro-Palestinian Encampments

Students at SUNY New Paltz and Vassar College have joined universities around the country in launching pro-Palestinian encampments on the grounds of their colleges.

Student-Led Encampments Across the Country

Columbia University in New York was among the first colleges to make headlines for their student-led pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus.

As of Tuesday, April 29th, Columbia University ordered a police presence that would put an end to the encampments, leading to the arrests of over 300 students.

The Columbia demonstrations inspired students at major universities across the country to take similar action. According to AP News, nearly 1,000 students have already been arrested nationwide.

Hudson Valley Colleges Join in Pro-Palestinian Encampments

On Wednesday, May 1st, both Vassar College and SUNY New Paltz students held encampments on their campuses.

The scene at SUNY New Paltz included tent set-ups, food and water stations, and signage on the campus’s Parker Quad.

Speakers and organizers led discussions on the goals of the encampment which include SUNY New Paltz disclosing their donations, investments, and contracts with private companies. Students involved in the encampment also urge New Paltz to, "end all financial relationships with companies responsible for genocide in Palestine."

Speakers also reviewed safe practices for peaceful protesting and de-escalating situations. Students are expected to spend the night in the quad at the encampment at SUNY New Paltz.

Cameras were set up today on top of dorm buildings surrounding the quad to monitor activity.

Vassar's Encampment

Vassar's encampment beginning on Tuesday, April 29th, continued into the day on Wednesday, May 1st. Their demands are similar to SUNY New Paltz's in aiming for the institution to divest in contractors with ties to "the ongoing genocide and occupation of the Palestinian people."

Both student-led organizations shared encampment guidelines and safety protocols on social media.

University Reaction

SUNY New Paltz President Darrell P. Wheeler issued a statement before 8 PM on Wednesday night responding to the "unsanctioned group," calling it a "fluid situation" and going on to explain the campus's hope to work, "collectively and collaboratively" with the involved students, staff, and faculty on achieving everyone's goals.

Wheeler goes on to establish their main goals of removing the unsanctioned tents, as per the student handbook, and completing the academic year, including graduation ceremonies and celebrations.

The class of 2024 was one of the first groups of students unable to celebrate high school proms and graduations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

