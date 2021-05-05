Hudson Valley’s Largest Malls Announce Plans to Return to Normal

With New York State planning to fully reopen this summer, two of the Hudson Valley's most popular shopping centers have announced their own reopening plans.

Last year both the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run were closed for four months. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shuttered business throughout the Hudson Valley, but the two biggest malls in the region were among the most hard-hit retail locations, having to shutter their doors for months with no end in sight.

Now, both malls have reopened, but only for limited hours each day. That, however, is all set to change soon.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria announced that on Friday they will enter the first phase of their return to regular business hours. The schedule change will now see the mall open from 10am to 7pm from Monday through Wednesday, 10am to 9pm on Thursday through Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sunday. The hours now match those of the Galleria at Crystal Run, which were extended to phase on April 23.

In June, both of the malls will fully extend their hours and finally return to a normal operating schedule for the first time in 15 months. Closing time will be at 9:30pm every night, except for Sundays when both malls will close at 6pm.

The announcement comes days before Regal Cinemas officially reopens their Poughkeepsie Galleria theatres. With the movie chain showing films on the big screen starting on Friday, shoppers will now be able to take advantage of the later operating hours throughout the rest of the mall.