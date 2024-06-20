Hudson Valley’s ‘Best Sandwich’ Winner Selling Business

Owners of an award-winning sandwich shop have made the shocking announcement that they are putting their successful restaurant on the market.

While many long-time business owners in the Hudson Valley have recently decided to move on, it's not been so common for fairly new owners with a rabid fan base to bid farewell to their loyal customers.

Shocking Announcement Takes Sandwich Lovers by Surprise

On Wednesday evening, the owners of The Hog in the Village of Wappingers announced on their Instagram account that they would be ending their time at the restaurant. The married team of Adam and Corrinne purchased The Hog just two years ago, transforming the popular spot from a breakfast and coffee shop to a full-fledged sandwich paradise.

The Hog quickly gained popularity after sharing photos of the enormous sandwich concoctions on social media. In their first year, the restaurant had already won several local "best of" awards, including Best Breakfast Sandwich from WPDH's Battle of the Best.

Reason Wappingers Falls Restaurant Owners Are Leaving

Adam and Corrine say they have decided to put their family first. The owners of The Hog say that family is more important than everything else, which is what drove them to make the decision to sell.

Perhaps due to their quest for sandwich perfection, The Hog has solely been run by the married owners. The small, two-person crew crafts every single sandwich to order. This has resulted in some long waits and unexpected closures, which customers say is more than worth it for the most delicious sandwiches available in the Hudson Valley.

What's Next for The Hog in the Village of Wappingers Falls?

While The Hog is now up for sale, Adam and Corrinne have assured customers that they aren't leaving overnight. The couple says they plan to keep the restaurant open "for the long haul" until new owners can be found, explaining that The Hog is "something special" and it would "mean the world to see someone carry it on".

