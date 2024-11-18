Hudson Valley’s ‘Best Sandwich’ Shop Suddenly Closing Forever

Hudson Valley customers were stunned and saddened to learn that their favorite sandwich shop was closing in just two days.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for sandwich lovers in the Hudson Valley. In June, a sandwich spot that earned the top spot in the Battle of the Best announced that it was pursuing offers for its business in June. At the time, the owners vowed to remain open "for the long haul" until a suitable successor was found.

On Sunday, that message was deleted from the business' Instagram account and a new message abruptly announcing its closure was posted, sending shockwaves through the Hudson Valley.

Top Hudson Valley Sandwich Maker Suddenly Calls it Quits

Two years ago, the married team of Adam and Corrinne Sternberg purchased The Hog on West Main Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls. What used to be a diner-style breakfast restaurant and coffee shop was transformed into a gourmet sandwich shop with monstrous cheesesteaks, chicken "sammies" and insanely huge sandwiches that could be a challenge to fit your mouth around.

Adam and Corrinne took pride in their sandwiches, creating each one to order and running the kitchen and register all by themselves. Because of their small staff and attention to detail, wait times could be extremely long and the restaurant would regularly stop taking orders so the duo could catch up.

Last month, in another deleted Instagram message, the couple reminded its customers that although the business was for sale, they were still planning to run The Hog until someone could be found to take it over. It's unclear what happened since then but on Sunday Adam and Corrine dropped a huge bomb by announcing that they were closing up shop this Monday.

The Hog in Wappingers Falls Announces Its Last Day, Pandamonium Ensues

On early Sunday, The Hog surprised customers with an Instagram posting that announced it would be shutting down on Monday. The message, which is now deleted, indicated that The Hog would not be taken over by anyone else and indicated that the shop would end with them. The Sternbergs were hopeful that the building, erected in 1875, would eventually be filled with a new business.

Just hours after announcing their last two days of service, the business had to stop serving food after being inundated with customers. By 3pm, The Hog said they were unable to serve any more food the day and invited customers to try again on Monday, which is their last day of service before closing forever.

Anyone hoping to get one last Birdie or Jawn should plan on getting to The Hog early. The restaurant is scheduled to open for its final service on Monday, November 18 at noon.

