Did you know that you need an official permit to hold a garage sale in many Hudson Valley communities? One town is even charging a $60 fee.

As many residents begin their spring cleaning, thoughts may turn to holding a yard sale. Upcycling your unwanted items is a great way to not only get rid of the clutter but also raise a little extra cash for the summer. While hosting a garage sale is a winning situation for everyone involved, some communities have set up roadblocks that make it a bit more difficult than simply putting up signs and laying out your unwanted items on the driveway.

Permits Required for Garage Sales in the Hudson Valley

Most towns in the Hudson Valley require residents to apply for a permit to host a yard sale. The permission comes with some pretty strict rules, too. Among the municipalities we looked at, the majority of them limit the length of your sale, how many times you can hold one and even the number of signs you put up to advertise. There are also stiff penalties for putting up your yard sale signs too early or leaving them up too long.

I don't personally know anyone who's ever applied for a permit to host a garage sale, but apparently it's required in most towns and cities throughout the Hudson Valley. While most areas offer the permits for free or a small fee, there's one municipality that charges $60 to anyone who wants to host a yard sale.

$60 Fee to Host a Garage Sale in Middletown, New York

The City of Middletown, New York has one of the most restrictive policies on hosting a yard sale that we've seen. Residents who want to get rid of some kids toys or old clothes must register with the city, pay a $60 fee and adhere to a long list of rules.

According to the City's yard/garage sale application form, the $60 charge includes a $50 deposit that will be returned 30 days after the sale, only if all the city's rules are followed, of which there are many.

Once the application is filled out, Middletown residents are not allowed to postpone for rain. Rain dates are forbidden by the city and would require a new application and another $60 fee. Households are also limited to two yard sales a year, and those sales must not be longer than three days each.

When it comes to putting up signs, Middletown strictly forbids them in any public space. That means advertising your sale on lampposts, telephone poles or even on grassy spaces on the side of the road is illegal and will forfeit your $50 deposit. The only place a yard sale advertisement is allowed to be posted is on private property with the owner's express permission.

How to Avoid a Yard Sale Fee in Middletown, New York

If you think the price of hosting a garage sale is too high, there is a way to get rid of your old junk without paying a fee. Middletown hosts two city-wide yard sales per year that allow residents to apply for a permit without the $60 fee. The sales are held on the first weekend in June and the second Saturday in September.

While the city waives the fee and deposit, participating residents must still register. Middletown officials also warn that this isn't a free pass to break their strict yard sale guidelines.

All other rules for yard sales MUST be followed, including the Prohibition on posting signs on public property.

The events also include an opportunity for those who live in an apartment or condo to sell their items at Erie Way Park. Space, however, is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

