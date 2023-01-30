Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road

A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways.

On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

New York State Police investigate fatal crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, Ulster County

Google Google loading...

On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., a 43-year-old New Jersey resident was driving his tractor-trailer in the southbound right lane and was rear-ended by a car near mile marker 78.9, between the Kingston and New Paltz exits.

The driver of the big rig, 43-year-old Carlos L. Nunes, of Kearny, New Jersey initially believed he had a flat tire and made a controlled stop onto the right shoulder, according to New York State Police.

However, after losing at the back of the trailer, Nunes made the horrifying discovery that he was struck by a Toyota Avalon and the car was stuck under the trailer with significant damage.

Hurley, New York Woman Killed In Crash On New York State Thruway

Google Google loading...

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 63-year-old Darleen B. Halwick, of Hurley, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Halwick was pronounced deceased at the scene by Ulster County Medical Examiner and was transported to Health Alliance Hospital pending an autopsy.

"Hurley mourns the tragic death of town resident Darleen B. Halwick," the Town of Hurley stated on Facebook.

Read More: Rocks Seemingly Falling From Sky Damage 16 Cars In New York State

The crash remains under investigation, police say.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.