Hudson Valley Woman Fatally Stabs New York Mother 227 Times
A Hudson Valley woman who stabbed her mother over 200 times appealed her sentence. Her family is worried she will kill again.
In August 2017, Sarra Gilbert of Ellenville was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, the maximum sentence, for killing her mother.
The maximum sentence was recommended by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office because Sarra’s sister, Stevie, told prosecutors she feared that if Sarra got out of prison she would kill her, officials say.
On July 23, 2016, Ellenville Police received a call from Sherre Gilbert asking authorities to check on her mother, Mari Gilbert, who was at her sister’s, Sarra Gilbert, apartment.
When officers arrived at the apartment, Mari’s car was spotted in the driveway.
Police entered the building and allegedly found Sarra in the kitchen area with blood on her clothing. Mari was found dead on the floor.
An autopsy on Mari Gilbert, 52, determined the official cause of death was listed as homicide, due to over 200 stab wounds to her torso, along with other injuries, which included being bashed in the head with a fire extinguisher.
Following a 10-day trial, a jury found Gilbert guilty of murder, denying her defense team’s claim that she was mentally ill.
On Thursday, Gilbert's appeal was rejected by the State of New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division Third Judicial Department.
Prior to the killing Gonzalez said she was hearing voices that referred to her mother as the "devil" and a "bad God," and that directed her to kill her mother.
She does not dispute that she killed her mother by stabbing her 227 times with a 15-inch knife, bludgeoning her with a fire extinguisher and spraying fire extinguisher foam into her mouth, officials say.
During her trial her attorneys claimed she lacked criminal responsibility by reason of mental disease, emphasizing that she had a mental illness and, at the time of the killing, did not appreciate the nature and consequences of her conduct or that such conduct was wrong, according to her appeal.
The jury rejected the defense and convicted Gilbert. She was sentenced to a prison term of 25 years to life and appeals.
