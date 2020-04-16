Hudson Valley Woman Charged After 3 severely Emaciated Dogs Found

A Hudson Valley woman was arrested following a month-long investigation after three severely emaciated dogs were found abandoned on the side of the road.

On Tuesday, the Putnam County SPCA announced the arrest of Tammy M. Williams of Carmel in relation to the three severely emaciated Pit Bulls found abandoned on

Tinker Hill Road in Putnam Valley last month, police say.

Williams was charged with three counts of animal abandonment and three counts of animal cruelty. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Putnam Valley Court on May 19 and Carmel Court on May 12.

The dogs were found on side of the road on March 2. Over the past month, officers conducted numerous interviews with associates of Williams leading to her arrest. More details about the arrest weren't released.

The dogs are all approximately mid-aged to older, police say. They were brought to the Carmel Animal Hospital where they were examined. All three were rated 1 on the Body Condition Score. 1 is considered severely emaciated; 5 normal; and 9 obese, according to the Putnam County SPCA.

After extensive veterinary care, all three dogs are doing much better now and are in foster care, officials say.

“The conditions the dogs were found in and the circumstances of their abandonment required a team approach – from the PCSPCA DCO Mary Madsen recognizing the severe condition the dogs were in, to the expertise of Carmel Animal Hospital’s care and the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department, Carmel Police, Kent Police and PC Probation in providing help in locating the suspect, made the arrest of the individual currently charged in the alleged commission of the crimes possible," Putnam County SPCA Chief Ken Ross stated.