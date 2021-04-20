Hudson Valley Winery Announces Food Truck Weekends

If you’ve never paid a visit to the Millbrook Vineyards and Winery, you’ve been missing out on some of the prettiest views in Dutchess County. Not to mention the wine. And now there’s another great reason to head to the Millbrook Winery. Food trucks.

Millbrook Vineyards and Winery at 26 Wing Road in Millbrook will be hosting food trucks every weekend from noon - 5PM beginning on Saturday, May 1. You’ll be able to enjoy the warm weather from their picnic areas or the taproom terrace with ala carte, family friendly menus from local food trucks. Find a table on one of the decks, picnic tables down by the pond, or bring your lawn chairs and blankets to set up on the lawn. They have a great lineup of food trucks stopping by the winery this spring, summer and fall.

The weekends kick off with Embers Wood-Fired Oven food truck on May 1 and Cider Bros Roadhouse on May 2. On Saturday May 8, it’s Valia’s Wood Fire food truck and on May 9, Dave’s Global Kitchen. The fun continues on Saturday May 15 with 3 Little Pigs BBQ, and Weenie Lynn’s on May 16. Chicken lovers can check out The Cluck Truck on May 22, and on May 23 Tomas Smokin’ BBQ. The month wraps up on May 29 with The Grille Wagon, and Embers Wood-Fired Oven food truck on Sunday the 30.

But, that’s not the end of the Food Truck Weekends at Millbrook Winery. They’ll be running them right through the summer and into the fall. No reservations are needed for food trucks, but seating is first come first serve. Masks must be worn when not seated at your designated area. For more information about the Food Truck Weekends at Millbrook Vineyards and Winery, visit their website.

