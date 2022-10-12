If you ask me there just aren't enough Fall weekends in the Northeast. Just when we figure out our wardrobe and days off it seems the best part of Fall has passed us by again. Don't let this happen to you. October is slipping away fast.

I just came across two events for wine lovers this weekend that you won't want to miss. Wineries in the Fall are the best and when they throw together some Fall weekend festivities if can really make anything you want to celebrate special. Girls' day out with the bride-to-be, fun with a friend visiting to see the season colors, or maybe you are just on a Pumpkin Crawl and would like to make a stop for wine, food, family fun, and music.

Fall Wine Events in Ulster County, NY

If you fit into any of these scenarios or you just want to enjoy a beautiful fall day in the Hudson Valley both Robibero Winery in New Paltz and Christopher Jacobs Winery at Pennings Vineyards in Pine Bush have events for you this weekend. Clear the calendar for Saturday because the fall fun is in full swing.

Robibero Winery has planned two days of fun this Saturday and Sunday (October 15 & 16, 2022) which includes music on both days plus they will have wine by the glass or the case, fall fest cocktails, Fall Craft NYS beers, and wood-fired pizza. Their exciting Fall fest cocktail list includes a new Fall Mimosa, the Caramel Apple Sangria, and a Hudson Mule. Find Robibero Winery just outside New Paltz at 714 Albany Post Raod doors open at 11 AM.

Christopher Jacobs Winery at Pennings Vineyards kicks off their fun on Saturday (October 15, 2022) at 10 AM. They have teamed up with Juckas Riding Stables for a Fall Festival. You can expect Wine Tasting that will include their famous Appleloosa apple wine. There will be food vendors, hay rides, face painting, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Find the fun not at the winery but instead at Juckas Stable located at 1204 Route 302 in Pine Bush, New York.

