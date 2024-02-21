Rock Out With Legends At Amazing Backyard Music Fest

Corky Laing's Mountain, Derek St. Holmes set for Brian's Backyard Music Fest in Orange County, NY.

Brian's Backyard BBQ was a great bbq joint that was also a rock/blues club located rt 211 in Middletown, NY. Owner Brian Remaley has hosted annual festival events under the name Brian's Annual Backyard Music Fest and this year's event will be bigger than ever.

Many great times at the old Backyard BBQ spot checking out great live music while enjoying amazing bbq. Many have always raved about the food at Brian's Backyard BBQ (Brian Remaley even cooked for Ted Nugent privately on multiple occasions.) This summer, Remaley will be hosting his 20th anniversary of his popular music festival.

Brian's Annual Backyard Music Fest Crossroads Party

Btian's Annual Backyard Music Fest Crossroads Party featuring classic rock, southern rock and blues will take place Friday and Saturday June 7 and 8 in Campbell Hall, NY with Corky Laing's Mountian performing.

Mountain was formed on Long Island, New York in 1969 originally by Leslie West on vocals and guitar along with bassist/vocalist Felix Pappalardi, keyboardist Steve Knight, and drummer N.D. Smart. The band is known for their performance at the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969. Soon after Woodstock, N.D. Smart was replaced by Corky Laing on drums. Laing would play drums on the classic Mountain album Climbing! and the hit ‘Mississippi Queen. They broke up in 1972 and reunited on several occasions prior to West's death in 2020. Corky Laing's Mountain celebrates 50 plus years of the band and their classic hits.

Also performing will be Derek St. Holmes, best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitar player for Ted Nugent's early solo career. After splitting from Nugent in 1978, St. Holmes worked with various artists, most notably the Whitford/St. Holmes project with Brad Whitford, who had then recently parted ways with Aerosmith. He has also reunited with Nugent on several occasions.

Event will also feature members of The Outlaws, Dickie Betts Band, Buddy Guy, and more including New York City's Ten Ton Mojo. Various ticket packages are available that include food and beverages for the rain or shine weekend event. Camping is permitted (RV's, campers, tents). Tickets and info here.

