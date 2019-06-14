Hudson Valley Weekend Weather: Warm, Chance For Rain

Friday started sunny, but ended up mostly cloudy. If you're wondering how Father's Day weekend is going to pan out then today is probably going to set the stage for the next 48 hours.

Saturday will see mixture of sun and clouds with highs i n the upper 70s. Saturday night will bring lows down to the upper 50s, with partly cloudy skies. Father's Day could be a bit rainy, with highs in the upper 70s and chance for afternoon showers.

Monday will start the week warm and humid with showers possible.

Enjoy your weekend, and happy Father's Day.

